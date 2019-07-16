Two rescued from Root River in Fillmore County

PRESTON, Minn. – Two people were rescued Tuesday after falling out of their canoe on the Root River.

The Preston Police Department says the two got tangled up with a downed greet near Grit Road around 2 pm. After falling out of their canoe, the two made it to a sandbar and were rescued about 30 minutes later.

Preston police, the Lanesboro Fire Department, and the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office all took part in this incident.

No injuries have been reported.