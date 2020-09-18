Two positive tests this week in Mason City school district

MASON CITY, Iowa – There were two positive tests for coronavirus in the Mason City Community School District this past week.

As of Friday, the district is reporting one staff member and one student tested positive for COVID-19. One school staff member and eight students have also been placed in quarantine or self-quarantine. That’s out of 3300 students and 650 total staff for the district.

Current school buildings or programs with known positive cases:

Mason City High School

Lincoln Intermediate

More COVID-19 data for the Mason City Community School District can be found by clicking here.