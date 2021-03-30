Two plead not guilty to violent burglary in Charles City

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Two men accused of a violent home invasion are pleading not guilty.

Chriz Paul Richard, 20 of Charles City, and Booker Dean Wilder-Kapping, 18 of Charles City, are both charged with first-degree burglary.

Court documents state that Richard, Wilder-Kapping, and a third man broke into an apartment in the 900 block of 13th Street in Charles City on February 6. Law enforcement says an individual inside the apartment was assaulted and a safe was stolen.

Richard and Wilder-Kapping are scheduled to stand trial on May 11 in Floyd County District Court.

Court records do not list any criminal charges against the third individual alleged to be involved in this crime.