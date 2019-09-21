Two plead guilty over 2.5 pounds of marijuana in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – Two of three people arrested after the discovery of more than 2 and ½ pounds of marijuana have pleaded guilty.

Maranda Jo Baseman, 23 of Mason City, entered a guilty plea to possession of marijuana-1st offense. She received a deferred judgment, one year of supervised probation, and a $315 civil penalty. Shavaughnta Marlyn Carter, 22 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to delivery of marijuana. She also received a deferred judgment, five years of supervised probation, and a $750 civil penalty.

If Baseman and Carter successfully complete their probation, these charges will be removed from their records.

Michael Dennis Payton, 21 of Mason City, has pleaded not guilty to three counts of possession with intent to deliver marijuana and two counts of failure to use a drug tax stamp. His trial is set to start October 22.

All three were arrested after a January 30 search in the 1000 block of 12th Street NW in Mason City that found over 2.5 pounds of marijuana. Police say the location had been identified as a trafficking point for the drug.