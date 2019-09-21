Clear

Two plead guilty over 2.5 pounds of marijuana in Mason City

Third defendant still set for trial.

Posted: Sep 21, 2019 3:13 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – Two of three people arrested after the discovery of more than 2 and ½ pounds of marijuana have pleaded guilty.

Maranda Jo Baseman, 23 of Mason City, entered a guilty plea to possession of marijuana-1st offense. She received a deferred judgment, one year of supervised probation, and a $315 civil penalty. Shavaughnta Marlyn Carter, 22 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to delivery of marijuana. She also received a deferred judgment, five years of supervised probation, and a $750 civil penalty.

If Baseman and Carter successfully complete their probation, these charges will be removed from their records.

Michael Dennis Payton, 21 of Mason City, has pleaded not guilty to three counts of possession with intent to deliver marijuana and two counts of failure to use a drug tax stamp. His trial is set to start October 22.

All three were arrested after a January 30 search in the 1000 block of 12th Street NW in Mason City that found over 2.5 pounds of marijuana. Police say the location had been identified as a trafficking point for the drug.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 74°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
Austin
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 79°
Charles City
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Rochester
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 74°
Tracking a soggy start to the weekend followed by a drop in temps
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

SPX OT: Part 1

Image

Sports Overtime highlights part two

Image

Veterans MIA's POW's recognized in Rochester Observance

Image

Learning about engineering

Image

New rules for taking care of animals

Image

Looking at the weekend weather forecast

Image

Preston Housing Summit

Image

Rochester Climate Strike

Image

Climate Strike in North Iowa

Image

Lunch Celebrates Different Cultures

Community Events