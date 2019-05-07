Two plead guilty in Stewartville vehicle theft

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two people are pleading guilty for a vehicle theft in Stewartville while a warrant is out for a third defendant.

Marc Thomas Seay, 32 of Stewartville, has entered a guilty plea to one count of theft and Justina Valeska Lafromboise, 22 of St. Paul, is pleading guilty to theft of a motor vehicle and DWI.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says it got a report of a stolen vehicle in the early morning hours of February 17. The owner says she suspected Seay of taking the vehicle, which was later stopped when it was being driven by Lafromboise. Authorities say Seay was following in another vehicle which was also stopped. Court documents say a search found pills in Lafromboise’s purse and a straw that tested positive for methamphetamine.

Seay reportedly told Lafromboise and a passenger the vehicle was for sale and they were driving to the Twin Cities to sell it.

Seay is scheduled to be sentenced on June 24. Lafromboise’s sentencing is set for May 29.

The passenger, Preston Lee HIlgren, 27 of White Bear Lake, was also charged with theft and theft of a motor vehicle. He failed to appear at an April 18 court hearing and a warrant was issued for his arrest.