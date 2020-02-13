Two plead guilty after K9 finds drugs in Rochester traffic stop

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two people arrested after an October traffic stop are pleading guilty to drug charges.

Ashley Kathleen Akemann, 35 of Rochester, and Mark Anthony Heath, 46 of Rochester, were stopped in the 500 block of 14th Street NW on October 19. A K9 officer was brought in and the dog indicated there were drugs in the vehicle. Police say a search found 28 grams of methamphetamine, some marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Akemann is pleading guilty to 3rd degree drug possession. Her sentencing is scheduled for April 6. Heath has pleaded guilty to a 5th degree controlled substance crime. No sentencing date for him has been set.