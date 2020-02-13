Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Chill Advisory - Wind Chill Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Two plead guilty after K9 finds drugs in Rochester traffic stop

Mark Heath (left) and Ashley Akemann

Only one scheduled for sentencing.

Posted: Feb 13, 2020 2:29 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two people arrested after an October traffic stop are pleading guilty to drug charges.

Ashley Kathleen Akemann, 35 of Rochester, and Mark Anthony Heath, 46 of Rochester, were stopped in the 500 block of 14th Street NW on October 19. A K9 officer was brought in and the dog indicated there were drugs in the vehicle. Police say a search found 28 grams of methamphetamine, some marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Akemann is pleading guilty to 3rd degree drug possession. Her sentencing is scheduled for April 6. Heath has pleaded guilty to a 5th degree controlled substance crime. No sentencing date for him has been set.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
-5° wxIcon
Hi: -5° Lo: -18°
Feels Like: -28°
Albert Lea
Clear
-8° wxIcon
Hi: -8° Lo: -19°
Feels Like: -25°
Austin
Clear
-4° wxIcon
Hi: -3° Lo: -19°
Feels Like: -23°
Charles City
Clear
-6° wxIcon
Hi: -5° Lo: -19°
Feels Like: -24°
Rochester
Clear
-5° wxIcon
Hi: -4° Lo: -19°
Feels Like: -24°
Brutal cold and blowing snow this morning
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Thursday

Image

Rollover crash kills 2 on I90

Image

Luther College launches Rochester Semester

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

Image

Reminders about frostbite

Image

Students thank their crossing guard

Image

SAW: Gabe Madsen

Image

StormTeam 3 Tour at St. Pius X (10 pm show)

Image

Lourdes preps for section championship

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 2/12

Community Events