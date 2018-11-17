Clear

Two people injured after two-vehicle accident in North Iowa

Two people were taken to the hospital, and one of them was cited.

Posted: Nov. 17, 2018 7:18 PM
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - Two people are recovering from their injuries after a two-vehicle accident on Saturday.

According to the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office, it happened in the 20,000 block of Mallard Avenue in Mason City.

Kim Kuntz, 60, of St. Ansgar, was driving northbound when she lost control and collided with a minivan driven by 48-year-old Jason Grahn, of Northwood.

Kuntz and passenger Kaye Grahn were transported to Mercy Medical Center - North Iowa for evaluation.

Kuntz was cited for failure to maintain control.

Iowa State Patrol and Mason City Fire Department also assisted at the scene.

