Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory - Winter Storm Warning View Alerts

Two people hurt in bus crash on Interstate 35

The two people injured are expected to be OK.

Posted: Dec. 1, 2018 9:29 PM
Updated: Dec. 1, 2018 9:51 PM

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A section of Interstate 35 is back open after a bus crashed near the Highway 18 split in Clear Lake.

Iowa State Patrol responded to mile marker 191 of Interstate 35 around 7:30 p.m.

Troopers believe ice is to blame for the charter bus leaving the roadway, going through the media, and hitting the guard wires.

The bus was carrying the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse men's basketball team. 

Of the 25 passengers, two of them were injured but are expected to be OK.

Alternate transportation is being provided to get the team to a hotel for the night.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 23°
Albert Lea
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 20°
Austin
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 24°
Charles City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 22°
Rochester
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 20°
The weekend will be a mess with a wintry mix and snow showers.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Saturday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Prep hoops highlights and scores across Southern Minnesota

Image

Entrepreneurship Showcase

Image

Tree lighting

Image

Snow plow drivers gearing up for the snowfall

Image

Railroad officer shooting follow up

Image

5th annual local foods marketplace in Rochester

Image

Giving back

Image

Country flags adorn classroom halls in Albert Lea

Image

Warming up your cars in the winter

Community Events