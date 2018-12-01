Two people hurt in bus crash on Interstate 35

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A section of Interstate 35 is back open after a bus crashed near the Highway 18 split in Clear Lake.
Iowa State Patrol responded to mile marker 191 of Interstate 35 around 7:30 p.m.
Troopers believe ice is to blame for the charter bus leaving the roadway, going through the media, and hitting the guard wires.
The bus was carrying the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse men's basketball team.
Of the 25 passengers, two of them were injured but are expected to be OK.
Alternate transportation is being provided to get the team to a hotel for the night.
