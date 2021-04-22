Two of three men sentenced for Charles City burglary

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A second sentence is handed down in the burglarizing of a Charles City building.

Joshua Douglas Collings, 22 of Rudd, has pleaded guilty to attempted third-degree burglary and been given two years of supervised probation.

Authorities say Collings, Nathan Fisher, and Zebulon Rosendahl forced their way inside a building in the 800 block of 4th Street on June 20, 2019, and stole more than $1,500 worth of items.

Rosendahl, 27 of Charles City, previously pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary and received three years of supervised probation.

Fisher, 30 of Charles City, has pleaded guilty to second-degree theft. His sentencing is set for May 18 in Floyd County District Court.