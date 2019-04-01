Clear
Two of three Worth County drug defendants plead not guilty

(Left to right) Danielle Ness, Scott Shafer, Myron Demaray (Left to right) Danielle Ness, Scott Shafer, Myron Demaray

Sheriff's Office says meth, pills, and a handgun were found after traffic stop.

Posted: Apr. 1, 2019 4:41 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – Two men arrested after a February traffic stop are going to trial.

Scott Allan Shafer, 47 of Plymouth, is charged with possession of firearms by a felon, possession of methamphetamine-3rd of subsequent offense, two counts of unlawful possession of prescription drugs, and OWI. Myron Randall Demaray, 54 of Northwood, is accused of possession of methamphetamine-3rd or subsequent offense.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Office says those two and Danielle Renee Ness, 34 of Mason City, were pulled over on February 22 because snow was covering the license plate of their vehicle. There was a warrant for Ness’ arrest and while taking her into custody, a deputy says he saw a drug pipe inside the vehicle. That led to a search where the Sheriff’s Office says meth, several prescription pills, multiple drug pipes, a bong, and a 9mm handgun with a fully loaded magazine were found.

Shafer’s trial is set to begin on July 10 and Demaray’s trial is scheduled to start on May 29.

Ness was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia for this incident and has not yet entered a plea.

