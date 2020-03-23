Clear
Two of three Fillmore County coronavirus cases are under 30 years old

All the infected are self-isolating at home.

Posted: Mar 23, 2020 12:01 PM
Updated: Mar 23, 2020 12:04 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

PRESTON, Minn. – Two of the three coronavirus cases in Fillmore County are under 30.

Fillmore County Public Health says the confirmed cases in the county involved a male aged 60 to 69, a female aged 20 to 29, and another male aged 20 to 29. The newest case in the younger male and it is believed he was infected by someone locally.

All three coronavirus patients are in isolation at home and recovering. Fillmore County Public Health says it is working with the Minnesota Department of Health and health care partners to address needs of these patients and provide guidance to others who may have had contact with them.

The Fillmore County COVID-19 hotline is available Monday thru Friday from 8 AM to 4:30 PM. That number is 507-765-2642.

