KIMT NEWS SPORTS - The Iowa Girls’ Coaches Association announced its 2020 Hall of Fame inductees on Thursday which includes two coaches from North Iowa.
Mason City head coach Curt Klaahsen is fresh off a state tournament run and makes the list with a 328-209 record in 23 seasons.
Current Iowa City West and former North Iowa (Buffalo Center) head coach BJ Mayer was also named to the list with a 322-153 record in 20 years at the helm.
Related Content
- Two north Iowa coaches named Hall of Fame inductees
- Former North Iowa Huskies coach Motzko named new Gophers coach
- North Iowa band to be inducted into Iowa Rock 'n Roll Hall of Fame
- North Iowa Bulls coach climbs to NAHL
- 3 North Iowans heading into 2019 wrestling Hall of Fame class
- Sebolt inducted to IHSAA Wrestling Hall of Fame
- Johan Santana to join the Twins' Hall of Fame
- Janet Jackson, Def Leppard, Nicks join Rock Hall of Fame
- Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2019 class announced
- UNI announces new members of its Athletics Hall of Fame
Scroll for more content...