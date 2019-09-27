Two north Iowa coaches named Hall of Fame inductees

KIMT NEWS SPORTS - The Iowa Girls’ Coaches Association announced its 2020 Hall of Fame inductees on Thursday which includes two coaches from North Iowa.

Mason City head coach Curt Klaahsen is fresh off a state tournament run and makes the list with a 328-209 record in 23 seasons.

Current Iowa City West and former North Iowa (Buffalo Center) head coach BJ Mayer was also named to the list with a 322-153 record in 20 years at the helm.