Clear

Two north Iowa coaches named Hall of Fame inductees

The announcement was made on Thursday.

Posted: Sep 27, 2019 12:13 AM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

KIMT NEWS SPORTS - The Iowa Girls’ Coaches Association announced its 2020 Hall of Fame inductees on Thursday which includes two coaches from North Iowa.

Mason City head coach Curt Klaahsen is fresh off a state tournament run and makes the list with a 328-209 record in 23 seasons.

Current Iowa City West and former North Iowa (Buffalo Center) head coach BJ Mayer was also named to the list with a 322-153 record in 20 years at the helm.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 63°
Albert Lea
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 63°
Rochester
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 57°
Changes are coming with rain in the morning on Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Two north Iowans named Hall of Fame inductees

Image

Chad Greenway visits the Med City

Image

Southeastern Minnesota rivalry reborn

Image

What you need to know about vacation rentals

Image

Marketing hometown America

Image

Storm damage in Stewartville

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast

Image

Lake City Tornado Damage

Image

Mayo Clinic - Google partnership

Image

Dealing with Farm Stress

Community Events