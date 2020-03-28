Clear
Two new cases of coronavirus in Fillmore County

Five confirmed cases in the county as of Saturday.

Posted: Mar 28, 2020 1:40 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

PRESTON, Minn. – Two new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Fillmore County.

Public health officials say one is a male in his 40s and the other is a male in his 60s. Fillmore County Public Health says that brings the total confirmed coronavirus cases in the county to five. The others are a female in her 20s, another male in his 40s and another male in his 60s.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), one of the Fillmore county cases was originally reported to be a male in his 20s but he’s actually in his 40s.

Fillmore County Public Health says it is working with MDH and health care partners to address needs of these patients and provide guidance to others who may have had contact with them.


The Fillmore County COVID-19 hotline for media and the public is available Monday thru Friday from 8 AM to 4:30 PM. The number is 507-765-2642.

