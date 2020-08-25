Two new art installations could be placed on the bike paths in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The bike trails in Rochester could soon have two more permanent art sculptures on them created by area artists. It's a part of the Art4Trails initiative designed to promote public art.

If you've recently been on bike trails throughout the Med City, then you've probably noticed four temporary sculptures, but co-chair of Art4Trails, Mary Ellen Landwehr, explained they're proposing to have two brand new art installations that will join the other 9 permanent ones. Art4Trails stepped up a lot to help out local artists who have been impacted during the coronavirus pandemic. Landwehr said this is a great opportunity to support them, while also adding a little positivity to the bike trails. Artists can create whatever type of sculpture they choose, but proposals have to be submitted by September 15th. The two that get chosen will receive $12,000 each through the CARES Act. "They (the city) thought about art and they thought about people who could be using the trails and how to improve the trails and at the same time, reward artists for their work," said Landwehr. "So we really appreciate what the city has done for this."

Landwehr explained the community can benefit from public art. "You don't have to go to a museum and pay to get in. You don't have to do a lot of research," Landwehr said. "It just happens along your way and it can stimulate your mind if you're thinking about, 'what does this mean?' And it just can brighten your day." We don't know exactly what these new sculptures will be or where they'll be located, but we can expect to find out later this fall. Right now, most of the art sculptures are in downtown Rochester, but Art4Trails wants to locate the new ones outside of the downtown area.