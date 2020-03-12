Two more test positive for COVID-19 in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa – Two more people have texted positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus in Iowa.

That brings the total number of confirmed infections in the state to 16. Another 16 tests came back negative for the disease.

The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) says the two new cases are again tied to the same Egyptian cruise as previous ones. Both are adults between 61 and 80 years old with one from Johnson County and one from Carroll County.

State officials say both are recovering at home in isolation.

In addition, the IDPH has issue some guidance to pre-kindergarten through 12th grade school administrators on coronavirus police. You can see that guidance by clicking here.

“The health and safety of our students, teachers, and faculty is a top priority,” says Governor Kim Reynolds. “At this time, the Iowa Department of Public Health is not advising any school closures. We are finalizing key decision points needed to mitigate COVID19 to provide school districts with thorough guidance. This situation remains very fluid, and we will continue to equip local school districts with the information they need. If any school districts have questions or concerns, please reach out to IDPH.”