Two more sentenced for winter drug bust in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two more sentences are handed down for a winter drug bust in Rochester.

Police say they found what appeared to be a meth lab in the 2500 block of 21st Avenue NW on December 10, 2018. 80 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were also located and seven people were arrested.

Robert Dean Sonnenberg, 44, pleaded guilty to 5th degree drug possession and possession of ammunition or a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence. He was sentenced Monday to 15 years of supervised probation and 100 hours of community work service.

Ann Marie Jessen-Ford, 55, pleaded guilty to 5th degree drug possession and was sentenced Monday to five years of supervised probation and either 20 hours of community work service or a $200 fine.

Douglas Ray Howard, 56, previously pleaded guilty to 5th degree drug possession and was sentenced to five years of supervised probation and either 50 hours of community work service or a $500 fine.

Jessica Ann Kuhlman, 39, has pleaded not guilty to 5th degree drug possession and possession of hypodermic needles. Her trial is set to begin June 24.

Tony Earl Tri, 41, is pleading not guilty to 1st degree drug sales and 1st degree drug possession. His trial is scheduled to start July 22.

David Fournier, 52, is scheduled to stand trial starting September 16 for 5th degree drug possession and possession of hypodermic needles.

Danny Ray Cooper II, 42, has not entered a plea to 5th degree drug possession.