Two more coronavirus cases in Freeborn County while three have recovered

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Two more cases of coronavirus in Freeborn County while three have reportedly recovered.

Freeborn County Public Health says it was notified Saturday of a 23rd case in a child under the age of 10 and a 24th case in a person in their 20s. Three of those coronavirus cases have recovered and no longer need to be isolated.

Freeborn County has the 13th highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases of any Minnesota County, but is behind Olmsted County with 143 and Mower County with 25. Hennepin County has the most coronavirus cases in the state with 557.

Freeborn County Public Health says for COVID-19 testing ,patients must call the COVID Triage Nurse Line at 507-668-2121 during business hours and 507-373-2384 24 hours per day, 7 days per week to be assessed. They will be directed to the next step that is appropriate for their symptoms.