Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory - Winter Storm Warning - Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Two more coronavirus cases in Freeborn County while three have recovered

24 cases in Freeborn, 13th highest among Minnesota counties.

Posted: Apr 12, 2020 1:26 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Two more cases of coronavirus in Freeborn County while three have reportedly recovered.

Freeborn County Public Health says it was notified Saturday of a 23rd case in a child under the age of 10 and a 24th case in a person in their 20s. Three of those coronavirus cases have recovered and no longer need to be isolated.

Freeborn County has the 13th highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases of any Minnesota County, but is behind Olmsted County with 143 and Mower County with 25. Hennepin County has the most coronavirus cases in the state with 557.

Freeborn County Public Health says for COVID-19 testing ,patients must call the COVID Triage Nurse Line at 507-668-2121 during business hours and 507-373-2384 24 hours per day, 7 days per week to be assessed. They will be directed to the next step that is appropriate for their symptoms.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 16°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 18°
Austin
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 24°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 21°
Rochester
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 18°
Nice on Friday, weekend storm brewing
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 4/11

Image

Celebrating Easter creatively

Image

LeRoy man runs more than 50 miles for mental health awareness

Image

Seed library helping you grow your own food

Image

Keeping first responders safe during the pandemic

Image

Sean Weather 4/11

Image

Chris' Tracks Snowstorm for the Weekend

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 4/10

Image

RCTC lends a helping hand to students

Image

Paycuts and Furloughs at Mayo Clinic

Community Events