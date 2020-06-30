Two more charged with federal crimes for Twin Cities riot fires

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Two more men are facing federal arson charges for the fires that erupted in the Twin Cities following the death of George Floyd.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Minnesota announced Tuesday the arrests of Mohamed Hussein Abdi, 19 of Maplewood, and Matthew Scott White, 31 of Minneapolis.

Abdi is accused of setting a fire on May 28 with another individual in the cafeteria at Gordon Parks High School in St. Paul. The criminal complaint states that Abdi is seen on security video reaching through a broken glass door and pouring a clear liquid on the floor.

Authorities say Abdi entered the cafeteria, poured more clear liquid on the floor and into a trash can, then ignited a fire in the trash can. Video allegedly shows Abdi running from the building a flames and black smoke poured from the trash can.

White is charged for helping set the fire that totally destroyed an Enterprise Rent-A-Car stores in St. Paul. Federal investigators say they identified Matthew White, his sister Jessica White, and another individual inside the store on May 28 and then exiting it as it starts to burn. Matthew White is reportedly seen carrying a box and a garbage can into the back area of the business.

The ATF and FBI urge the public to report suspected arson, use of explosive devices, or violent, destructive acts associated with the recent unrest. Anyone with information specifically related to business fires in the Twin Cities can call 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477), email ATFTips@atf.gov or submit information anonymously via ReportIt.com. In addition to fires, the FBI is looking for people who may have incited or promoted violence of any kind. Anyone with digital material or tips can call 1-800-CALLFBI (800-225-5324) or submit images or videos at Tips.FBI.gov.