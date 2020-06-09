Two more charged with arson for Twin Cities riot fires

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Two more people are facing federal arson charges in connection with the riots and fires in the Twin Cities.

Samuel Elliott Frey, 19 of Brooklyn Park, and Bailey Marie Baldus, 19 of Ramsey, are accused of conspiracy to commit arson. Law enforcement says on May 28 those two and two unidentified white females set a fire inside a strip mall in St. Paul, damaging a health and nutrition store.

Investigators say Frey and Baldus were identified in security video from the store and Frey can be seen pouring flammable hand sanitizer onto some shelves and lighting them on fire.

This case is the result of an investigation conducted jointly by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the FBI, the St. Paul Police Department, the St. Paul Fire Department, and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal Division.