Two more catalytic converters stolen in Olmsted County

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – Deputies are investigating the apparent theft of more catalytic converters.

A burglary call came in around 1:25 pm on July 29. A property owner in the 3000 block of 60th Street SW said he saw three unknown suspects on his trail camera. Olmsted County sheriff’s deputies say as they were searching the property, a silver car came by to pick up two males. Deputies say there was a grinding wheel in plain sight inside the car.

Deputies say two males were found walking on 48th Street SW. One identified himself but deputies say the other would not, so he was taken to the Adult Detention Center to be identified. He was then held on an outstanding warrant from another county.

Deputies then returned to talk to the property owner, who said two catalytic converters worth about $1,500 were cut off two of his vehicles.