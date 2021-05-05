ST. PAUL, Minn. – Two million Minnesotans have now been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

In announcing the milestone, Governor Tim Walz says it took the state 15 weeks for one million residents to be fully vaccinated and just five weeks for a second million.

“I am grateful for the 2 million Minnesotans who rolled up their sleeves and completed their vaccine series to protect themselves and their community against this deadly disease,” says Governor Walz. “Every Minnesotan who gets a shot in their arm brings us closer to closing this chapter and getting back to all the things we love in life. I encourage everyone who patiently waited their turn to get us to this milestone today to now take their turn, get their shot as soon as possible, and bring about the brighter days that are just around the corner.”

State officials say nearly 60 percent of Minnesotans 16 and older have gotten at least one dose of COVID vaccine.

“Minnesotans have done an extraordinary job doing their part to end this pandemic,” says Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. “I am grateful for everyone who has gotten us to this milestone today — from the providers distributing vaccines, to the Minnesotans rolling up their sleeves, to the organizers on the ground making sure no community is left behind, to the friends and neighbors helping their loved ones get these life-saving shots. This has been a true team effort and I know we can get to the finish line together.”

Appointments are still available at the nine state vaccination sites and can be made online at vaccineconnector.mn.gov.