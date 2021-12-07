Two men sentenced for stealing a safe in Kossuth County

ALGONA, Iowa – A 13-month investigation leads to guilty pleas and deferred judgments against two Iowa men.

Gabriel Truman Quisling, 25 of Spirit Lake, and Weston James Martinson, 24 of Buffalo Center, were accused of burglarizing a home in rural Bancroft on January 11, 2020. Law enforcement says the two stole a large safe that held cash, jewelry, collector coins, personal papers, and documents all worth a total of over $10,000.

Quisling pleaded guilty to first-degree theft and third-degree burglary. He got five years of probation. Martinson pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary and got four years of probation and a $1,025 civil penalty.

Quisling got a deferred judgment on the first-degree theft charge and Martinson got it for the burglary count, meaning those crimes will be removed from their records if they successfully complete their probations.