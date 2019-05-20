Two men sentenced for Mower County robbery

AUSTIN, Minn. – Two men are sentenced in connection with a robbery over an old drug debt.

James Horace Mister, 37 of Austin, and Dominique Lamar Knox, 36 of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, both pleaded guilty to tampering with a motor vehicle in a deal where felony robbery charges were dismissed.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office arrested the two in mid-January 2019 after an incident in Udolpho Township where a man said he was assaulted by Mister over payment for an old cocaine deal, then pressured by Mister and Knox into giving up the key and bill of sale for the man’s truck.

Mister and Knox have both been given one year of unsupervised probation and ordered to pay a $300 fine.