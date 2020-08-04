Two men sentenced for Mason City drive-by shooting

MASON CITY, Iowa – Two men arrested in 2019 for a drive-by shooting in 2018 have now been sentenced in 2020.

Robert Lewis Buckner, 28 of Mason City, and Jacob Wilson, 28 of Goldhill, Oregon, were arrested in November 2019. Mason City police say Buckner fired at another vehicle when he was the passenger in a car driven by Wilson. The gunfire happened June 21, 2018, in the 200 block of S. Ohio Avenue.



Jacob Wilson Jacob Wilson

No one was injured.

Wilson pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact of intimidation with a dangerous weapon. He was sentenced on March 24 to 30 days in jail, with credit for time served, and ordered to pay restitution.

Buckner pleaded guilty to intimidation with a dangerous weapon and was sentenced Tuesday to three to five years of supervised probation. Buckner must also complete on recommended mental health treatment and pay restitution. Buckner received a deferred judgment, which means this conviction will be removed from his record if he successfully completes his probation.