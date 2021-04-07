Two men sentenced for Floyd County barn break-ins

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Two accused barn burglars are now pleading guilty in Floyd County.

Robert Patrick Frazer, 25 of Charles City, and Dylan Michael Jones, 23 of Clarksville, have both pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary and fourth-degree criminal mischief. The two were arrested on January 15.

Law enforcement says they illegally entered a closed farm building in the 2200 block of Walnut Avenue and then, while trying to escape arrest, broke into a locked barn in the 2200 block of Villa Lane.

Frazer and Jones have been sentenced to seven days in jail, with credit for time served, and at least three years of supervised probation. Each man has also been fined $430.