Two men rescued after falling through ice in central Iowa

SUMMERSET STATE PARK, Iowa – Two people were rescued after falling through the ice in Warren County Friday.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says the Sheriff’s Office, Indianola Fire and Rescue, and a DNR conservation officer responded to the incident around 3:15 pm. Authorities say Ryan Nesselroad of Carlisle had fallen through the ice about 40 yards from shore and a second man, Gary Anderson of Venice, Florida, had fallen through the ice while trying to rescue Nesselroad.

The DNR says rescue crews used throw bags to pull Anderson to shore. More effort had to be used to save Nesselroad because he was farther out on the lake. The DNR says Nesselroad was suffering from hypothermia and both men were taken to a Des Moines area hospital for treatment.

The Iowa DNR says eue to the recent unseasonably warm weather, it is best to avoid going onto lakes and small ponds, especially around the edges where the ice is likely very thin.

Safety Tips on the Ice

• There is no such thing as 100% safe ice.

• New ice is usually stronger than old ice.

• Ice fishing is a social activity, don’t go out alone. If the worst should happen, someone would be there to call for help or to rescue.

• There could be pockets of thin ice or places where ice recently formed, so check ice thickness as you go out.

• Avoid off-colored snow or ice. It is usually a sign of weakness.

• The insulating effect of snow slows down the freezing process.

• Safety items in the bucket: Ice picks, about 50 feet of rope and a throwable floatation seat cushion for use in case of rescue.