Two men kicked out of Rochester Community Warming Shelter after fight

Rochester Police say a woman on staff was accidentally hit while trying to break up the fight. She did not need medical attention.

Posted: Dec 15, 2019 7:14 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Two men were kicked out of the Rochester Community Warming Center after a fight Saturday night.

Rochester Police responded after 9:30 p.m. to 200 Fourth Street SE.

Officers learned there was a fight between two men staying at the warming center.

According to police, Abdinajib Warsame, 33, punched another man in the back of the head. Officers say a woman on staff was accidentally hit while trying to break up the fight. She did not need medical attention.

Warsame was ticketed for disorderly conduct - brawling/fighting.

Police say Warsame and the other man were trespassed from the warming shelter.

