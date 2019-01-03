Two men charged with rural Dodge County burglary

MILTON TOWNSHIP, Minn. – Two men are facing charges for a rural Dodge County burglary.

Law enforcement was called to the 52000 block of 227th Avenue at around 1:16 am Thursday on a report of two people stealing two chainsaws from a garage. The homeowner reported one of the suspects knocking on their door, at which point the homeowner let their dogs out and both suspects left the property.



After getting a description of the suspect’s vehicle, Dodge County sheriff’s deputies stopped a similar vehicle on Highway 57 and say they found the stolen property inside, along with 2.1 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Jesse Michael Corson, 31 of Kasson, and Austin Scott Bruce, 23 of Lake City, have been accused of 3rd degree burglary and 5th degree drug possession.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve had reports of a number of burglaries and thefts recently, mostly from unlocked vehicles and buildings in rural areas. The Sheriff’s Office says they suspect Corson and Bruce are not the only active burglars in Dodge County.

Most of these crimes have happened at night but some have occurred during the day. The Sheriff’s Office says burglars will knock on your door to see if anyone is home, then try to enter if no on responds. If someone comes to the door, the Sheriff’s Office says they’ll come up with an excuse for why they are there.

Anyone interested in a security assessment of their property, may call the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office at 507-635-6200 and ask for Deputy Jeff Brion.