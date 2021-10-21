Two men charged with dealing meth in Mower County plead not guilty.

AUSTIN, Minn. – Two men accused of dealing meth in Mower County are both pleading not guilty.

Joseph Perry White and Christopher Alan Rickerl were both arrested in September and charged with first-degree sale of drugs.

White, 35 of Austin, is accused of selling 27.807 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant in the City of Austin on November 12, 2020. Rickerl, 27 of Austin, is accused of selling 27.388 grams of meth to a confidential informant on May 17, 2021.

No trial dates have been scheduled. Both men remain in the Mower County Jail. White is being held on $250,000 bond and Rickerl is detained on $100,000 bond.