Two men charged with assault in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two men were arrested for assault Thursday.

The first incident happened around 10 am near W. Silver Lake Drive and Civic Center Drive. Rochester police say two men were fighting. Officers say one man had two lacerations on his arm and the other, Ivan Gonzalez, 29, was arrested. Investigators say Gonzalez showed up at his ex-girlfriend’s house where the victim was and started following him. The victim says he finally confronted Gonzalez near the railroad tracks on Civic Center Drive, where he says Gonzalez cut him with the knife.



Police say a knife was found in Gonzalez’ bag with blood on it and fabric from the victim’s shirt. Gonzalez is facing a charge of 2nd degree assault.

A separate incident then happened around 7:20 pm as police officers were transferring Steven Miller, 42 of Red Wing, from St. Marys Hospital to detox in the 300 block of Woodlake Drive. Police say as they were going through the admission process, Miller said he was going to fight an office and then charged at him. Police say there was a struggle until backup arrived and Miller was subdued. The officer suffered an injury to his right forearm and pain in his left leg.

Miller is facing a charge of 4th degree assault.