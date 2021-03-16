Two men arrested for multiple thefts and burglaries in Floyd County

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A total of 24 criminal charges have been filed against two men in connection to a string of burglaries and thefts in Floyd County.

Curtin Alan Anderson, 21 of Waterloo, has been charged with ongoing criminal conduct, three counts of first-degree theft, second-degree burglary, two counts of third-degree burglary, possession of burglar tools, eluding, OWI, possession of methamphetamine-2nd offense, and possession of contraband in a correctional facility.

Nicholas Gaige McLeland, 19 of Clear Lake, is charged with three counts of first-degree theft, commission of unspecified unlawful activity, second-degree burglary, two counts of third-degree burglary, possession of burglar tools, possession of marijuana-3rd or subsequent offense, and driving without a license.

Authorities say Anderson and McLeland committed multiple burglaries and thefts in Floyd County between March 3 and March 5. That includes stealing a minivan and two cars. Court documents say crimes were committed at multiple locations in Floyd and Rudd. Investigators say Anderson and McLeland did not participate in all of these crimes together.

Court documents also list a third person involved in these offenses but online court records do not list any charges have been officially filed against that person. Both Anderson and McLeland have been booked into the Floyd County Jail.