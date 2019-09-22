Two men arrested after noise disturbance in Mason City

Photo Gallery 2 Images
MASON CITY, Iowa - As authorities try to piece together Saturday's shooting investigation, police make two arrests after a noise disturbance call early Sunday morning.
The department tells KIMT police were called to the 300 block of 12th Street SE around 12:45 a.m. Officers had to come back around 2:00 a.m. for a report of a male and female yelling.
That's when police took two men into custody.
Mario Garza, 26, was arrested for carrying weapons with no permit. Donavan Ward, 18, was arrested for assault causing bodily harm.
Police Chief Jeff Brinkley said they have increased patrols in that area per some neighbors' requests.
Police did not say the arrests were connected to the shooting investigation, but they're not ruling anything out as the investigation is ongoing.
