Two men arrested after car chase in Austin

AUSTIN, Minn. – A report of a car chase leads to the arrest of two men on drug charges.

The Austin Police Department says it was called around 9:30 am Friday about two vehicles chasing each other in the southeast part of the city. One of the vehicles, a white Chevy Impala with a broken rear windshield and a flat tire, was seen in the area of Main Street and 1st Avenue S. When an officer tried to pull it over, the vehicle sped off and parked by an apartment building in the 400 block of 3rd Avenue SE.

Police say a man exited the vehicle and went into the apartment. The Impala showed signed of bullet damage and the Mower County Sheriff’s Office was called in to assist. After speaking with the people inside the apartment, authorities say two adults and several children exited. The adults reportedly told police no one else was inside.

Austin police say a search of the apartment building, however, found Ryan Collins, 32, hiding behind a large speaker in the trunk of a car parked in an attached garage. Officers say suspected methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, MDMA (molly), two loaded revolvers, and a loaded semi-automatic handgun were also found in the trunk. One of the guns had been reported stolen.

Police say Collins told them he was from Colorado and had been in Austin for about two months. Collins allegedly told officers he had been shot at by someone who suspected Collins of stealing from him. Police say Collins identified a white Porsche as the other vehicle involved in the chase and denied the drugs and guns found in the trunk belonged to him.

Officers later arrested Terry Heggs, 38 of Austin, in the 1000 block of 2nd Avenue NW on Friday and found a Porcshe on Saturday in a separate Austin location.

Collins is being held in the Mower County Jail for fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle. Heggs was booked third-degree drug sales.

Austin police say this case remains under investigation.