Two arrested after Franklin County drug raid seizes over $60,000 in meth

HANSELL, Iowa – Two men were arrested after a Franklin County drug raid Friday.
The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says it was assisted by Clear Lake police, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Mason City police, the North Central Iowa Narcotics Task Force, and the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement in searching two locations in Hansell, 213 2nd Street and 110 Walnut Street. Authorities say David Andrew Fielding, 40 of Hansell, and Martin Rodriguez, 56 of Hampton, were arrested and investigators found multiple pounds of Ice methamphetamine along with firearms.
The estimated value of the seized meth is more than $60,000.
The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says Fielding is charged with possession of meth with intent to deliver and failure to use a drug tax stamp, while Rodriguez is charged with possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm as a federal drug user, and failure to use a drug tax stamp.
This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office.
