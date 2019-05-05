Clear

Two arrested after Franklin County drug raid seizes over $60,000 in meth

Multiple law enforcement agencies cooperated in Friday search of two homes in Hansell.

Posted: May. 5, 2019 10:18 AM
Updated: May. 5, 2019 10:22 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

HANSELL, Iowa – Two men were arrested after a Franklin County drug raid Friday.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says it was assisted by Clear Lake police, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Mason City police, the North Central Iowa Narcotics Task Force, and the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement in searching two locations in Hansell, 213 2nd Street and 110 Walnut Street. Authorities say David Andrew Fielding, 40 of Hansell, and Martin Rodriguez, 56 of Hampton, were arrested and investigators found multiple pounds of Ice methamphetamine along with firearms.

The estimated value of the seized meth is more than $60,000.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says Fielding is charged with possession of meth with intent to deliver and failure to use a drug tax stamp, while Rodriguez is charged with possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm as a federal drug user, and failure to use a drug tax stamp.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 64°
Albert Lea
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 66°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 63°
Tracking a cool and rainy forecast.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Derby watch party

Image

Warren visits Mason City

Image

Teammates for life

Image

Saturday's late highlights

Image

Saturday's early local highlights.

Image

Rochester's Downtown Farmers Market kicked off this weekend

Image

Shaving heads for cancer research

Image

Tracking More Rain and Cool Temperatures

Image

Local highlights from Friday

Image

Viral Facebook post claims business denied service to woman with a disability

Community Events