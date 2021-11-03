Two members, director at-large elected to Mason City school board

MASON CITY, Iowa - The results have been tabulated for a few races in Mason City.

One key race this election cycle is the director at-large race, as well as for two other positions, on the Mason City school board. Carol Dettmer has won the director at-large vote with 24% of the vote. In addition, incumbent Alan Steckman won 23% of the vote, and will retain his seat, while newcomer Cindy Garza also received 23% of the vote. Incumbent member Jacob Schweitzer received 21% of the vote, and Connie Dianda received 9%.

Steckman has personally seen the changes in the school system; his daughter attended school in Mason City, and his granddaughter currently goes to school here.

"I'm very grateful to everyone who has voted for me. This is an important job. It requires somebody with skills. I think I have them, and they voted for me and said, 'I have them.'"

Steckman is ready to continue the board's work, including the ongoing natatorium and fieldhouse project at Mason City High School, and attract new students by promoting programs the district has to offer.

"I'd like to see what we're able to do to attract people to come to this school district other than the new pool and new gym. We need to take the programs we have like music and emphasize them, and possibly a STEM program."

This was Dianda's first time running for an elected position, and the experience has inspired her.

"It's been a learning experience for the next time if I decide to run. We learned a lot through this experience, me and my team."

"I tell people, win or lose, I'm still going to be attending the school board meetings, and I'm still going to be very involved with Mason City schools."

Another school board race was a position to fill a vacancy; incumbent Peterson Jean-Pierre won that vote at 76%. Cristy Tass also ran for the seat, and received 24% of the vote, despite previously announcing she was dropping out of the race.