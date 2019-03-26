Clear
Two local motor service companies collecting donations to bring to Nebraska

Communities are damaged by flooding of the Missouri River and are in need of assistance.

Posted: Mar. 26, 2019 10:45 PM
Posted By: Brooke McKivergan

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Pulver Motor Service and Stewartville Auto Center are partnering to collect donations for victims of flooding in Nebraska and West Iowa.

Josh Davis with Pulver towing says at first the trip started with just asking for hay donations and turned into hauling everything they can get. 

A company in Altura has offered to pay the entire fuel bill, and community members are even offering to donate their time and make the over 300 mile trek with the crews.

You can drop off supplies in Rochester at Pulver Towing at 6077 Rome Circle NW.

Stewartville Auto Center also has locations in Stewartville and Preston. People can drop off donations there, or contact them and they'll come pick things up.

"If it happened here, we'd appreciate the help. It's just a chance to help someone out," says co-owner Andrew Bell about why Stewartville Auto Center is getting involved in lending Nebraska a hand.

