Two local boys' golf teams are grateful to hit the links this year

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Many sports seasons were cancelled last year due to COVID-19, including golf.

Two local high school teams say they are just grateful to be back on the green.

"It means a lot. Last year we didn't have a season and it kind of sucked because we couldn't really get out and golf with the team. It's a lot of fun being with the team rather than just being out by yourself and only being able to golf with friends wasn't as much fun as the competition golf," says Century golfer Joseph Nessler.

The John Marshall Rockets and the Century Panthers hit the links at Northern Hill Golf Course Friday afternoon.

The teams are hoping for a strong season.

"We have quite a few solid guys out there. A lot of guys I think have put in some great work over the summer and the past summer with Coronavirus cancelling things, so I think we have a lot of guys who have really improved their games and I think we are looking pretty solid for this year," says Century golfer Zach Blixt.

Both teams have some impressive young talent.

The Panthers even have seventh-graders on their roster.

The Rockets have a handful of eighth-graders, one of whom placed in the top four in the team's opening meet.

"We have a very young team with two sophomores and two eighth graders on varsity, along with a couple of seniors. It's been a lot of fun," says John Marshall golfer Graham Freed.

Though the teams are each driven, they recognize the importance of enjoying the game.

"We try to have fun. We don't take everything so serious like it's the PGA Tour event. We're just out here having fun. We're trying to win, making friends with each other, and just have a good time," says John Marshall golfer Mason Decker.