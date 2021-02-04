Two injury accidents Thursday morning in SE Minnesota due to snowy roads

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Multiple accidents were reported around southeastern Minnesota on Thursday as snowy and icy roads made travel difficult.

One happened at 8:42 a.m.on Highway 52 and 19th St.

Luul Warsame, 54, of Rochester, suffered non-life-threatening injuries when her vehicle crashed into the median.

Another happened on I-90 in Winona County when Paula Cromwell, of Lindsay, Oklahoma, lost control and rolled into the median.

She was taken to Gunderson Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.