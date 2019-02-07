Two injured in semi rollover north of Albert Lea

BANCROFT TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A semi rolled over on Interstate 35 Thursday afternoon, just north of Albert Lea.

It happened in the southbound lanes near mile marker 11 just before 3 pm. The Minnesota State Patrol says Jay Leon Valentine, 40 of Mineola, MN, lost control just south of the Interstate 90 interchange and rolled into the median. Valentine and a passenger, Angeline Marie Kridler, 49 of Phoenix, Arizona, suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea.

The State Patrol says Valentine was wearing his seat belt but Kridler was not.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, Albert Lea police and fire, MnDOT, and Gold Cross Ambulance assisted at the scene.