Two injured in pickup truck collision east of Byron

KALMAR TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A collision between two pickup trucks sends two people to the hospital.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the trucks crashed at the intersection of Highway 14 and County Road 3, east of Byron, around 6 pm. The driver and passenger of one truck, 62-year-old Paul William Fischenich and 59-year-old Karla Rae Fischenich, both of Dodge Center, suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to St. Mary’s in Rochester for treatment.

The driver of the other pickup, 36-year-old Laine Lee Schultz of Rochester, was not harmed.

The State Patrol says all three were wearing their seat belts.

Mayo Clinic Ambulance and the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.