Two injured in northeast Iowa collision

State Patrol says it happened Wednesday evening.

Posted: May. 15, 2019 2:01 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

WAUKON, Iowa – A two-vehicle accident Wednesday evening sent two people to the hospital in northeast Iowa.

The Allamakee County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 6:12 pm near the intersection of Strawberry Road and Elon Drive. Terry Lee Johnson, 59 of Waukon, was driving west and crossed the center line, hitting the eastbound vehicle driven by Lois Marie Fossum, 75 of Waterville.

Both drivers were taken by ambulance to Veterans Memorial Hospital in Waukon. Johnson was later flown to Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

This collision remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol. The Waukon Fire Department also assisted at the scene.

