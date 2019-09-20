Clear

Two injured in crash north of Albert Lea

Happened at interchange of I-90 and Highway 13.

Posted: Sep 20, 2019 12:09 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Minn. – Two drivers are hurt after a collision in Freeborn County.

It happened around 9 am Friday at the interchange of Highway 13 and Interstate 90. The Minnesota State Patrol says Mary Charlotte Stoneback, 70 of Alden was driving north on Highway 13 and tried to enter westbound I-90 but was hit by the southbound car driven by Morgan Ann Phillips, 20 of Hartland.

The State Patrol says both Stoneback and Phillips suffered what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries are were taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea for treatment. Both were wearing their seat belt.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, Albert Lea police and fire, and Mayo Ambulance assisted at the scene.

