INDIANOLA, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say at least two bicyclists participating in a cross-Iowa ride have been injured in a crash.
Indianola police say a 22-year-old woman and a 57-year-old man crashed Tuesday afternoon as they rode down a hill. Indianola police Capt. Brian Sher says the riders apparently "got tangled up," went off their bikes, hit the pavement and were seriously injured.
Their names haven't been released. They were sent to Des Moines hospitals for treatment.
The two had reached Tuesday's destination of Indianola as part of the Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, or RAGBRAI. The ride began Sunday in Council Bluffs and is scheduled to end Saturday in Keokuk.
Wednesday's route takes riders from Indianola to Centerville.
Related Content
- Two injured in RAGBRAI crash
- 2019 RAGBRAI Route announced
- RAGBRAI announces route for 2018
- Could RAGBRAI return to Mason City?
- Trooper: RAGBRAI begins with someone placing nails on highways
- One injured in Austin crash
- Two injured in Olmsted County crash
- Four injured in Olmsted County crash
- Rollover crash north of Chatfield injures one
- Two injured in Fillmore County crash