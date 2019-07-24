Clear
Two injured in RAGBRAI crash

Happened near Indianola.

Posted: Jul 24, 2019 11:13 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

INDIANOLA, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say at least two bicyclists participating in a cross-Iowa ride have been injured in a crash.

Indianola police say a 22-year-old woman and a 57-year-old man crashed Tuesday afternoon as they rode down a hill. Indianola police Capt. Brian Sher says the riders apparently "got tangled up," went off their bikes, hit the pavement and were seriously injured.

Their names haven't been released. They were sent to Des Moines hospitals for treatment.

The two had reached Tuesday's destination of Indianola as part of the Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, or RAGBRAI. The ride began Sunday in Council Bluffs and is scheduled to end Saturday in Keokuk.

Wednesday's route takes riders from Indianola to Centerville.

