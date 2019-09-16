Two injured in Olmsted County collision

FARMINGTON TOWNSHIP, Minn. – Two people are hurt after a car collides with an SUV in rural Olmsted County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Roberta Lou Kruger, 70 of Apple Valley, was driving her car east on White Bridge Road when she failed to yield at the intersection with Highway 63 and pulled out in front of the northbound SUV driven by Barbara Jean Groth, 49 of Lake City.

The State Patrol says Kruger and a passenger in Groth’s SUV, Mya Jean Krueger, 18 of Lake City, suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to St. Marys Hospital for treatment. All three occupants were wearing their seat belts.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Zumbro Falls Fire Department, and Mayo Ambulance assisted at the scene of this accident, which happened a little before 3 pm Monday.