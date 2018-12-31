Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Two injured in Houston County crash

State Patrol says freezing rain coated the road with ice.

Posted: Dec. 31, 2018 2:13 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

HOUSTON COUNTY, Minn. – Two people are hurt in a one-vehicle crash Monday in Houston County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Julia Kathleen Shay, 45 of Houston, was driving east on Highway 16 when she lost control east of Houston around noon. She went into the south ditch, hit a DNR sign and a tree, before her vehicle came to rest on the passenger side.
Shay and her passenger, Windel Ray Harvey, 46 of Houston, had to be removed from the vehicle by the Houston Fire Department. They were taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse, Wisconsin for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Both were wearing their seat belts.

The State Patrol says there was freezing rain falling at the time of the accident, with a glaze of ice visible on the roads. Drivers are being advised to slow down, increase following distances, and remain aware of road conditions during winter.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 16°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: 18°
Austin
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 23°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 21°
Rochester
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 16°
Snow & wintry mix chances return.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Monday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Ringing in the new year with a bow and arrow

Image

Your Sunday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Local sports highlights from Saturday

Image

Gyms see spike in membership as new year approaches

Image

8th Annual Bowling for Blake

Image

People in Rochester protest Sudanese government

Image

Your Saturday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Mason City mobile home park fire

Image

Law enforcement prep for New Year's

Community Events