Two injured in Houston County crash

HOUSTON COUNTY, Minn. – Two people are hurt in a one-vehicle crash Monday in Houston County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Julia Kathleen Shay, 45 of Houston, was driving east on Highway 16 when she lost control east of Houston around noon. She went into the south ditch, hit a DNR sign and a tree, before her vehicle came to rest on the passenger side.

Shay and her passenger, Windel Ray Harvey, 46 of Houston, had to be removed from the vehicle by the Houston Fire Department. They were taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse, Wisconsin for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Both were wearing their seat belts.

The State Patrol says there was freezing rain falling at the time of the accident, with a glaze of ice visible on the roads. Drivers are being advised to slow down, increase following distances, and remain aware of road conditions during winter.