Two injured in Freeborn County motorcycle crash

BANCROFT TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A motorcycle crash sends two people to the hospital Monday afternoon in Freeborn County.

It happened around 2:36 pm on Interstate 35. The Minnesota State Patrol says Tony Lee Roe, 45 of Albert Lea, was riding his motorcycle north when he lost control near the Clarks Grove exit, went into the ditch, and crashed.

The State Patrol says Roe and his passenger, Stacy Michelle Roe, 47 of Albert Lea, suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea for treatment. The Patrol says neither was wearing a helmet.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, Clarks Grove Fire Department, New Richland and Mayo Ambulance assisted with this crash.