Two injured in Franklin County collision

COULTER, Iowa – Two people were hurt in a Franklin County collision Tuesday afternoon.

The Iowa State Patrol says it happened around 3:32 pm at the intersection of Highway 3 and S25, just north of Coulter. Rhianna Christine Kissinger, 30 of Albert Lea, Minnesota, was driving east and Evan Alan Neve, 16 of Coulter, was driving west.

The State Patrol says the crash happened when Neve turned south in front of Kissinger. Both drivers were taken to Franklin General Hospital with what are described as minor injuries. Both drivers were wearing their seat belts.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Latimer Fire Department, Franklin General EMS, and the Iowa Department of Transportation assisted with this accident.