Two injured in Dodge County pickup/semi collision

ASHLAND TOWNSHIP, Minn. – Two people are hurt in a two-vehicle collision in Dodge County.

It happened around 9:30 am Wednesday at the intersection of Highway 56 and 650th Street, south of Dodge Center. The Minnesota State Patrol says Angel Geovany Reyna-Reyes, 31 of Rochester, was driving a pickup truck east and Timothy Glenn Steinborn, 41 of Wells, was driving a semi north.

The crash left both Reyna-Reyes and Steinborn with non-life threatening injuries. Both drivers were taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochster for treatment.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office assisted with this crash.