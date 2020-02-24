Two injured in Dodge County collision

WASIOJA TOWNSHIP, Minn. – Both drivers are hurt after a two-vehicle collision in Dodge County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Abby Kristine Namken, 32 of Fairmont, was driving west on Highway 14 when she crashed with the westbound vehicle driven by Brooke Nicole Thiele, 42 of Owatonna. The collision happened just before 3:30 pm near the intersection with 160th Avenue.

Namken and Thiele suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Rochester for treatment. The State Patrol says both were wearing their seat belts.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Dodge Center Ambulance service assisted with this crash.