Clear

Two injured in Dodge County collision

Crash happened on Highway 14 near the western edge of Wasioja Township.

Posted: Feb 24, 2020 5:30 PM
Updated: Feb 24, 2020 5:37 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

WASIOJA TOWNSHIP, Minn. – Both drivers are hurt after a two-vehicle collision in Dodge County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Abby Kristine Namken, 32 of Fairmont, was driving west on Highway 14 when she crashed with the westbound vehicle driven by Brooke Nicole Thiele, 42 of Owatonna. The collision happened just before 3:30 pm near the intersection with 160th Avenue.

Namken and Thiele suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Rochester for treatment. The State Patrol says both were wearing their seat belts.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Dodge Center Ambulance service assisted with this crash.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 26°
Albert Lea
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 31°
Austin
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 31°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 25°
Rochester
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 27°
Another mild Monday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Coronavirus affecting trade

Image

Pop up Voting

Image

Community Kitchen Fights Hunger

Image

Humanize My Hoodie

Image

Fountain Lake Restoration Project

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 2/24

Image

Celebrating Purchase of Affordable Apartment Complex

Image

Fundraising For Officer Matson

Image

Pursuit ends at Middle School

Image

RCTC New Resource Center

Community Events