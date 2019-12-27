Two hurt when pickups collide in Olmsted County

MARION TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A man and child are injured when two pickup trucks crash in Olmsted County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it took place just after 10 am Friday on the westbound Interstate 90 ramp to Highway 52. Daniel David Barrone, 36 of St. Charles, exited to go south on 52 and collided with the northbound vehicle driven by Michael Lindsey Whalen, 37 of Chatfield.

Barrone and a six-year-old passenger suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to St. Marys Hospital for treatment. Whalen was not hurt.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Rochester Fire Department, and Mayo Ambulance assisted with this accident.